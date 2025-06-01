Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.63. 2,056,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,933,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,548 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 86,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

