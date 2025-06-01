Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.63. 2,056,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,933,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 9.9%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,548 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 86,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
