RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 269,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 690,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

The stock has a market cap of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 885.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 646,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RxSight by 3,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 492,574 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth $14,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RxSight by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,258,000 after acquiring an additional 413,737 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RxSight by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 381,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

