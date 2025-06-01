ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 263,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,259,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPRY

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,451,862.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,543.30. The trade was a 53.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,744. The trade was a 56.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,571 shares of company stock worth $5,177,904 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 163,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.