Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $1,466,647.20 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 157,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,466,647.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,864 shares in the company, valued at $128,329,435.20. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 208,696 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,947,133.68.

On Tuesday, May 27th, David Zaccardelli sold 33,600 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $320,208.00.

On Tuesday, April 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $811,432.80.

VRNA opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 44.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

