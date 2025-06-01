Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 16% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. 13,095,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 11,588,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 27.3%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3,520.47.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($489.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.