Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2025

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) traded down 16% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. 13,095,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 11,588,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 27.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3,520.47.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($489.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Winter sold 620 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $124,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 5,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $43,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,224. This trade represents a 460.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

