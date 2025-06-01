Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.28 and last traded at $94.73. 4,230,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,987,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.48.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

