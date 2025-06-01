BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 49.9% in May

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the April 30th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.91.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.
