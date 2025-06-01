Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $505,700.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,158.20. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,905,000 after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,331,000 after buying an additional 291,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after buying an additional 316,754 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,616,000 after purchasing an additional 269,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

