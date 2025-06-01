Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 39.4% in May

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.