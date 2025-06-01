Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Declines By 42.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAO opened at $21.19 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

