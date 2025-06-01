Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Up 44.0% in May

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 1.4%

BSET stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.71 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

