Insider Buying: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $107.60 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

