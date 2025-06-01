BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in May

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,200 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.87. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $121.58.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $23,516,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $21,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 184,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,281,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

