Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $25,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,189,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 27,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $380.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

