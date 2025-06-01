Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 728,307 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,307 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

