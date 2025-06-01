Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.61% of Avient worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $8,344,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Avient by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Avient’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.