Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $372.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

