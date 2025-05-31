Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 984,783 shares of company stock valued at $320,019,942. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

