First Community Trust NA Sells 194 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Community Trust NA decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.