Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE UNH opened at $301.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.87.

Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

