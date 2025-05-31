Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $540.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

