Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VTI opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

