Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – May 28th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and medical therapies. Their performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $717.84. 1,556,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,153. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $784.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.86. The firm has a market cap of $680.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 48,506,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,770,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $152.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,018. The company has a market capitalization of $366.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. 5,948,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543,783. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $402.15. 1,056,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

