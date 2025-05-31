Somerset Trust Co Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

