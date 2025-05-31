IFG Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

