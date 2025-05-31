Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Somerset Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

