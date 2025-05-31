Verde Capital Management Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 53.0% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 12,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,533 shares of company stock worth $26,772,774. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

