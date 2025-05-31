Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 76,083 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 382,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $4,333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,394,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,783,000 after purchasing an additional 547,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,071.04. This trade represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

