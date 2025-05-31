Myecfo LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $540.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.09 and its 200-day moving average is $533.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

