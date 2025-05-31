Pacifica Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $540.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

