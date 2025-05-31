Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 255.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $738.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $776.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.96. The firm has a market cap of $699.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

