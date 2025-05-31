Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $136.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

