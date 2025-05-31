Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 124,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.02 and a 200-day moving average of $474.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.