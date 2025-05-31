Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

