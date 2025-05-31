Avondale Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

