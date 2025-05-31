Verde Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $265.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $216.06 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.