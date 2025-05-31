PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

