Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 71,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 9,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,811.50. This represents a 45.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

