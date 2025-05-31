Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $590.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $558.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.89. The firm has a market cap of $587.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

