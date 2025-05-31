Stolper Co Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,350,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 954,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,706,000 after buying an additional 179,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of MRK opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
