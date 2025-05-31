Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 245.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

