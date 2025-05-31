Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $540.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

