Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AVGO opened at $239.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.23.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

