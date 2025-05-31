Somerset Trust Co Acquires 356 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $414.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

