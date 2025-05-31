Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 7.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $59,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6%

QQQ opened at $516.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.10.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.