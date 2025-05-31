Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 676 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 114.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $77,651.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,294.90. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,278 shares of company stock worth $12,745,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.