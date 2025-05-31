Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

