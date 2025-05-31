Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.