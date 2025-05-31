Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

Danaher stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

