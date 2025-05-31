Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.8% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $27,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $138.45 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

